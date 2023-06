Craig Bolanos, Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the latest updates in the market. Craig discusses the importance of looking at the market’s history and what it can tell us from an investment perspective. Then, Craig walks us through what number he’s watching (job market, inflation, etc.) and what those numbers tell us. For more information, visit www.investwithwmg.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction