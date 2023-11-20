Virtual Sapiens was created to improve user body language on video calls and help with nonverbal cues. Rachel Cossar is the co-founder and CEO of Virtual Sapiens and she joins Jon Hansen to talk about how she started the company and how it’s helping users become more confident.
Virtual Sapiens and the AI that helps improve your body language during video calls and meetings
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)