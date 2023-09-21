Kelsie Neahring, Property Tax Consultant at O’Connor Tax, joins Jon Hansen to discuss upcoming deadlines. Residents still have an opportunity to appeal at the BOR even with the assessor deadline having passed. For more information visit www.poconnor.com/
Upcoming deadlines for filing appeals you should know about
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)