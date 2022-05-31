WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink fills in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Ilyce is joined by Katie Hill, the founder of Unlisted. Hill’s company notifies homeowners, whose houses aren’t for sale, that someone is interested. Katie also talks about their website, realtors, mortgage lenders, and more!
Unlisted alerts you when people want to buy your home
by: Iridian Fierro
