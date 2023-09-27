Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive and host of the Car Stuff Podcast joins Jon Hansen to chat about updates on the UAW strike. The two discuss what the workers are asking for, how it’s affecting consumers, and more.
UAW strike updates with Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)