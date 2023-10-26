October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Whitney Cimaglia, the Vice President of Business Banking at Republic Bank, joins Jon Hansen. Jon and Whitney are joined by Deanna Tyrpak, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Soaring Eagle Academy. Deanna explains what developmental language is and how three speech-language pathologists set out with a vision to create a one-of-a-kind school.

