With the price of higher education rising as well as student debt, Lyss Welding, Higher Education Research Analyst at Best College Data Center, joined Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. The two discuss the ten colleges and universities where students have the best return on investment.
Top 10 colleges with the best return on investment
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)