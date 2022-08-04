Potential customers, get a first look at the VinFast VF9 a 3-row electric SUV at the Grand Opening of the VinFast showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. at the simultaneous…
Potential customers, get a first look at the VinFast VF9 a 3-row electric SUV at the Grand Opening of the VinFast showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. at the simultaneous opening of 6 VinFast showrooms in California on Thursday, July 14, 2022. VinFast, a Vietnamese maker of electric cars and SUVs, made a splash Thursday with the unveiling of six California showrooms, including new dealerships in Santa Monica and Commerce. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Consumer Guide Automotive‘s publisher Tom Appel joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters for a show takeover! What is the right time to buy a car? Tom answers callers’ questions about buying, leasing and, more!
