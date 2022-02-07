Tips to beginning your journey into the investment world with tastytrade’s Vonetta Logan

WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen is joined by the creative writer and news correspondent for tastytrade, Vonetta Logan to kick off the first show of Your Money Matters. Listen in while Jon and Vonetta discuss whether or not there are good options, besides savings and stocks, for people who don’t want to sit on a 0.001% savings account, but also don’t want the volatility of the stock market. Then, to close out the conversation, Vonetta shares insight into how one can expand their financial literacy and I-bonds.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)