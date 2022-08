Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, joined Jon Hansen to discuss layoffs, how unemployment checks aren’t what they used to be, and what you should be doing after being laid off. She emphasized the importance of looking into your job’s health insurance policy, cutting back spending, and reevaluating your career path to see if it’s something you’d honestly want to continue, among other things!

