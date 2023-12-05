Check it out before you throw it out with Americash! Brian Hoogeveen, The Cash Man from Americash Jewelry & Coin Buyers, joins Jon Hansen to talk about good value coins. Brian chats about the coins that he likes, what the condition of good coins would be, and what they could be worth.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)