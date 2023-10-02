Employment Lawyer Patrick Dolan at Conti & Dolan joins Jon Hansen to discuss The Signature Room lawsuit. Patrick talks about the union’s lawsuit and the 100 employees who were laid off and allegedly not given proper notice.
The Signature Room layoffs have created a lawsuit from the union
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)