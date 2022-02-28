The lifting of the mask mandate and the continued support of local restaurants

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A grocer wearing a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus stocks papers at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Philadelphia city officials lifted the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining and other establishments that serve food and drinks, but an indoor mask mandate remains in place. Philadelphia Public Health officials announced that the vaccine mandate was lifted immediately Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Co-Founder of The Fifty/50, Scott Weiner, joined Jon Hansen to address what the end of the mask mandate means for restaurateurs, inflation, the continued workforce shortage, and the importance of supporting local restaurants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
JonHansen

“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)

Popular