Attorney at The Russel Firm, Erin Russel, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss trademarks after the legal battle over the term “Taco Tuesday” ended. For more information, you can visit www.russellfirmip.com The Russel Firm focuses on copyright infringement, trademark issues, and online defamation.
The legal battle over the trademarked term ‘Taco Tuesday’ is over
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)