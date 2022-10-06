Senior Investing Reporter for Insider, Jennifer Streaks, joined Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss her article detailing how women must emphasize building wealth considering woman simultaneously receive less pay and live longer than men. The article highlighted strategies from author of How to Be a Financial Grownup, Bobbi Rebell, and CEO of Mind Money Media, Inc., Stacey Tisdale, on how to keep investing and prepare for retirement. Later, Jennifer addressed what she meant when she wrote “create layered resources around your financial security.” To read Jennifer’s full article, click here.

