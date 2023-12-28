Featured on Your Money Matters on 12/28/23: Wendy Snyder, in for Jon Hansen, is joined by Louie Wickett, Sales Manager for Team Hochberg in Des Moines, to discuss the importance of getting pre-approved for mortgages, as well as refinancing to reset your family’s financial future. Call 855-563-2843 or visit 56david.com to learn more!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction