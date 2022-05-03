More and more workers are choosing to unionize. Jon Hansen is joined by professor Michael Leroy of the University of Illinois College of Law to discuss Starbucks workers unionizing. The two talk about what the best defense is for the workers, the labor market, Amazon, and more.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)