We are on the road to higher interest rates. Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst for Bankrate, chats with Jon Hansen about what increased interest rates could mean for consumers and the economy.
We are on the road to higher interest rates. Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst for Bankrate, chats with Jon Hansen about what increased interest rates could mean for consumers and the economy.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)