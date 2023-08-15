Kristin Myers, Business and Finance Journalist, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss consumer spending and the increase in credit card balances. What could happen if savings account balances continue to decrease while credit card spending increases?
The Federal Reserve has been walking on a tightrope
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)