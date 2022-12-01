Scott Nations, author of The Anxious Investor: Mastering the Mental Game of Investing, joins Jon Hansen to address the statements Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, made that lead to a rally in the market. He highlights Powell’s point that the Fed will be slowing down interest rate hikes as well as the challenges Powell discussed surrounding the good news.
The Fed will slow down interest rate hikes according to Chair, Jerome Powell
by: Andrew Harris
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)