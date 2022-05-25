Tax Attorney Steven Leahy and WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink join Jon Hansen to discuss the IRS destroying 30 million paper information returns. Plus, IBonds, 401k’s, and more!
The destruction of 30 million information returns by the IRS
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)