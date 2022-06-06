AnnaMaria Andriotis, reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joined Ilyce Glink, filling in for Jon Hansen, to discuss what it means to “buy now, pay later.” She elaborated that there were different ways for this concept to be applied. For instance, one could take home a product and sign up for a payment plan and pay it off gradually all the while still owning it. Later, AnnaMaria addressed the problems that a slowing economy have on “buy now, pay later” companies as they begin to report to credit reporting bureaus.
The convenience and struggle behind ‘buy now, pay later’ companies
by: Andrew Harris
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)