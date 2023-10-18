Managing Director of Innovation DuPage Dan Facchini joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how they are helping small businesses and entrepreneurs accomplish their goals. Dan talks about their member meet-ups where they provide resources and networking opportunities for their members. Joining them is Mary Couzin from People of Play who recently was inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame. Plus, Joe Barron of Gray Matter Games, who has been the entrepreneur in residence for Innovation Dupage.

For more information, visit www.innovationdupage.org.