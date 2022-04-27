Host Jon Hansen is joined by LaForce Baker, Vice President of community impact at World Business Chicago. The program’s mission is to drive inclusive economic growth and job creation, support business, and promote Chicago as a leading global city. The two discuss the Black and Latino Excellence Investment Summit as well as small businesses in the city. Plus, bringing awareness to the need for support of local businesses and more!
The Black and Latino Excellence Investment Summit by World Business Chicago
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Jon Hansen
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)