The 7 types of income streams and how to make them happen

Personal Finance Blogger and Founder of Mixed Up Money, Alyssa Davies, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the seven different categories of income streams and how to make them happen. These included, earned income (the main job), business income (the hobbies/side hustles), dividend income, interest income, rental income, capital gains, and royalty income. She went on to highlight the importance of keeping track of all these streams of income as well as the money that’s going out.
To read Alyssa’s finance blogs, click here