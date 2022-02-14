The 7 types of income streams and how to make them happen

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Small-business owners, freelancers and people with side gigs can reduce their tax bills and their anxiety levels this tax-filing season by knowing the taxability rules for Paycheck Protection Program money, taking advantage of new deductions for business meals and mileage and putting money in tax-advantaged retirement accounts designed for self-employed people. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Personal Finance Blogger and Founder of Mixed Up Money, Alyssa Davies, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the seven different categories of income streams and how to make them happen. These included, earned income (the main job), business income (the hobbies/side hustles), dividend income, interest income, rental income, capital gains, and royalty income. She went on to highlight the importance of keeping track of all these streams of income as well as the money that’s going out.

To read Alyssa’s finance blogs, click here

Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
JonHansen

“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)

