Investment advisor, blogger, and the author of four best-selling books, including ‘The Savage Truth on Money,’ Terry Savage, joined Jon Hansen to discuss what the Fed is doing to slow down the economy and take the pressure off of inflation. Next, Terry offered assistance for a text question stating that their 401K is dwindling. Later, Terry answered other listener questions about bond funds, IRA’s, and more!

