More employees are telling their coworkers how much they make. Host Jon Hansen is joined by U.S Economy Reporter for Bankrate, Sarah Foster. What are the benefits of knowing what a tangible salary is for an employee? Sarah talks about Millennials and Gen Z ignoring the discomfort of the conversation to see the bigger picture.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
