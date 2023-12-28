Featured on Your Money Matters on 12/28/23: Wendy Snyder, in for Jon Hansen, is joined by the CEO of Good Money Framework and author of Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to do More Good Derrick Kinney to discuss what financial goals you should set for 2024 and the steps that you can take to become more financially sound. Additionally, he highlights a useful resource that teens can use to become more educated on money, business, and life success skills. Visit simpleteensuccess.com to learn more!

