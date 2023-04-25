Executive Vice President & Regional President for Busey Bank Sean Gallagher joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about taxes. Sean is accompanied by Kathleen Edgecombe, Senior Vice President and the Financial Planning Specialist Team Lead. From tax brackets to retirement plan contributions and IRA contribution limits, the Busey Bank team talks about it all. For more information visit, www.busey.com.

