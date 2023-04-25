Executive Vice President & Regional President for Busey Bank Sean Gallagher joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about taxes. Sean is accompanied by Kathleen Edgecombe, Senior Vice President and the Financial Planning Specialist Team Lead. From tax brackets to retirement plan contributions and IRA contribution limits, the Busey Bank team talks about it all. For more information visit, www.busey.com.
Tax changes in 2023 and how to make them work for you
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)