Reporter for Crain’s Business Chicago, Steve Daniels, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about his article detailing how competitors are losing customers to electric utility ComEd. Later, Steve addresses his other article regarding the amount of money suburbanites are paying for heat in comparison to those who live in Chicago.

To read Steve’s full ComEd article, click here.

To read his full heating bill article, click here.

