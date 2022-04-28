Stolen Identity or scam? This is a job for Steve Bernas. Host of “Your Money Matters” Jon Hansen is joined by Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau. The two discuss a letter that Jon got in the mail thought to be a scam. Steve confirmed with Jon that it was a case of stolen identity and gave his recommendations on what to do.
Stolen identity is not a matter of if, it’s about when
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Jon Hansen
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)