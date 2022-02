The small business spotlight shines on Kamaca Champion, owner of Miss Purl. Located on 1824 W 95th Street, Kamaca has provided a space on the south side of Chicago where you can craft with every fiber of your being. Her yarn shop is the only yarn craft store located south of downtown Chicago. She gives her advice on starting a small business and discusses the meaning behind the ‘Miss Purl’ name.

You can follow Miss Purl on Instagram @misspurlchicago