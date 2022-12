On this segment of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Jason Bailin, Owner of Get in the Kitchen to talk about his one of a kind cooking classes. Listen below to find out about the kind of fun you can have at the “party school of cooking classes” in Chicago and go to getmeinthekitchen.com for more information. Get in the Kitchen is located at 3617 N. Broadway in Lakeview.

