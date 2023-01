Adam Hodge is the founder of Farr + Swit, a watch company that rebuffs the misconception that watches are obsolete, in a world with computers and cell phones, with handcrafted watches fit for any enthusiast. Adam, joining Jon Hansen over the phone, highlights his company, his products, and emphasizes the pure memories that come attached with a watch and how using a smartwatch or phone does not compare.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction