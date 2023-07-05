FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in New Orleans. With inflation at 7.1% in November, …
FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in New Orleans. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. Part-time gigs like tutoring, pet sitting or helping with tax prep allow retirees to work a few hours at a time, and the extra income can make a big differenc(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in New Orleans. With inflation at 7.1% in November, …
FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in New Orleans. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. Part-time gigs like tutoring, pet sitting or helping with tax prep allow retirees to work a few hours at a time, and the extra income can make a big differenc(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)