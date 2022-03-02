Should you be purchasing a car right now?

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive, spoke with Jon about the current trend of Americans buying new cars and having to wait to acquire it. Tom delves into what needs to be done should someone need a car immediately, his concerns about buying a car versus leasing a vehicle, and misconceptions about custom ordering a car.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)