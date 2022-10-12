FILE – A home with a “Sold” sign is shown, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly…
FILE – A home with a “Sold” sign is shown, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that the average on the key 30-year rate dipped to 6.66% from 6.70% last week. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)