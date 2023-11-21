CEO and Founder of SHENIX, Olga Camargo, joins Jon Hansen to discuss how the app is trying to fill the gaps that exist for women of color trying to build wealth. From offering financial education, career planning, salary negotiation resources, and more, the app is empowering Latina entrepreneurs.
Shenix is the app that’s empowering Latina entrepreneurs
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)