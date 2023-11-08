Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive joins Jon Hansen to talk about driverless cars and the Cruise recall. Tom talks about why self-driving cars haven’t spread as quickly as we thought they would and where testing will continue to happen.
Some self-driving cars are being recalled after an accident in California
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)