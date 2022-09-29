Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen is joined by author Scott Nations to discuss the recent interview of St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. Scott helped Jon translate what James was saying and explained the implications of what was said.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)