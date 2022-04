Host of “Your Money Matters” Jon Hansen is joined by author Scott Nations. The two discuss Scott’s book, The Anxious Investor: Mastering the Mental Game of Investing. The Anxious Investor breaks down the worst financial crashes in American history and what we can learn from them. Scott talks about how to be successful when investing and the biases people have when investing. Plus, he gives his tips for the market this year.

