Certified Fraud Examiner, Professor at Governors State University, and all-around fraud expert Bill Kresse joins Jon Hansen to talk about IRS Scams. The two discuss the tax identity scam and how much information scammers need to claim your tax return. William Kresse gives his tips on how to avoid these scams and what you can look for.
Your Money Matters
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)