Steve Rueschhoff, Principal of Edward Jones, leading the managed investments and insurance areas in packaged products, joins Ilyce Glink, in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters, to share some new data that shows saving for college is a priority despite economic challenges. Listen in while Steve discusses how Americans are prioritizing saving for college in this current economy, what education plans can do for your college savings, and where people can go to learn more.
Saving for college should be a priority – Here is why
by: Ashley Bihun
