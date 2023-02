Attorney, Antonio Romanucci, joins Karen Conti to talk about the news story of how black man, Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by 5 police officers at a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. As one of Mr. Nichols’ attorneys, Anthony discusses the technical aspects of the charges that were held against these 5 officers, what causes certain police officers to act in such a manner, and more.

