Angela Cummings, Executive Director of the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Angela discusses the AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walk to shine a light on mental illness and suicide. Register for the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk on October 21 at 9 a.m. at Montrose Harbor at AFSP.org/Chicago.
Resetting the conversation about mental health
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)