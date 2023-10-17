Angela Cummings, Executive Director of the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Angela discusses the AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walk to shine a light on mental illness and suicide. Register for the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk on October 21 at 9 a.m. at Montrose Harbor at AFSP.org/Chicago.

