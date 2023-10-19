October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Whitney Cimaglia, the Vice President of Business Banking at Republic Bank, joins Jon Hansen. Jon and Whitney talk about the statistics about women-owned businesses and the resources that Republic Bank can provide to women who are starting off.
Republic Bank of Chicago: Women are ready to lead the way into the future
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)