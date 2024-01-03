Marian Hass is the owner of Rep Chi and she joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about her business. She talks about what customers can find in the shop and the services that they provide. From screen printing to originally designed Chicago merch, Rep Chi offers something that locals and tourists will enjoy.
Rep Chi has the Chicago merch you can’t find anywhere else
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)