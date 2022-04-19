Jon Hansen is joined by Contributor to Forbes Magazine and author of ‘The Secrets to Happiness at Work,’ Tracey Brower, to discuss her recent article about people going back to their old jobs. She highlighted the “buyer’s remorse” people could feel upon finding a new job and the reasons they quit or return to their old ones in the first place.
Reasons you might feel ‘buyer’s remorse’ after finding a new job
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)