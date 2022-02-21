Real Estate Attorney | ‘For every seller we have a handful of buyers’

Real estate attorney Kevin Camden of Camden Law Offices, joins host Jon Hansen to talk interest rates with regards to the housing markets.

Listen in while Dan and Jon discuss how the interest rates are actually marginal compared to years past. Dan also mentions that people who usually would never think about selling ARE selling because of how volatile the market is right now. Dan also stresses that though it may seem like many people are leaving Illinois due to a multitude of reasons, we have to remember that Chicago is an attractive place to buy.