Real Estate Attorney | ‘For every seller we have a handful of buyers’

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kevin Camden of Camden Law joined ‘Let’s Get Legal ” Host Jon Hansen in studio (Iridian Fierro)

Real estate attorney Kevin Camden of Camden Law Offices, joins host Jon Hansen to talk interest rates with regards to the housing markets.

Listen in while Dan and Jon discuss how the interest rates are actually marginal compared to years past. Dan also mentions that people who usually would never think about selling ARE selling because of how volatile the market is right now. Dan also stresses that though it may seem like many people are leaving Illinois due to a multitude of reasons, we have to remember that Chicago is an attractive place to buy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
JonHansen

“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)

Popular