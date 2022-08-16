Dane Neal, filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters, is joined by the Chief Brand, Marketing, and Communications Officer of Ravinia, Blake Smith. The two discuss the summer of Ravinia and what concert-goers can expect for future shows. Plus, Black also talks about how a portion of ticket sales goes to create and fund musical programs in underserved communities.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)